Audit shows Williston Parks District will struggle to handle its finances

WILLISTON, N.D. (KFYR) - A recent state audit of the Williston Park District revealed that the district will struggle to cover its bills unless operational changes are made.

The three major areas of concern identified in the audit were the pandemic, which affected the number of people taking part in the district’s programs, the price of oil that has affected sales tax revenue, and sales tax rebate credits that resulted in a debt the park must repay.

State Auditor Joshua Gallion said the audit will give the park district the tools it needs to address these financial issues, and some cost-cutting measures have already been taken.

