Advertisement

2nd lawsuit targets North Dakota tribal subdistricts

Gavel
Gavel(KPTV)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 3:57 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A second lawsuit has been filed opposing the Legislature’s creation of state House subdistricts encompassing American Indian reservations in North Dakota, alleging that the consideration of race is unconstitutional.

The Bismarck Tribune reports attorneys for North Dakota Republican Party District 4 Chairman Charles Walen, of New Town, and District 9 GOP chairman candidate Paul Henderson, of Calvin, filed the federal lawsuit Wednesday, alleging subdistricts “are racial gerrymanders in violation of the Equal Protection Clause of the Fourteenth Amendment.”

The Republican-controlled Legislature during its special session last fall approved a new map of legislative districts, based on updated census data. The map includes the new House subdistricts for the Fort Berthold and Turtle Mountain Indian reservations.

Lawmakers said the subdistricts meet population criteria of the federal Voting Rights Act. Proponents said the subdistricts will give Native American communities better chances to elect their own members to the Legislature.

Another lawsuit filed earlier this month by the Spirit Lake and Turtle Mountain tribes also opposes the subdistricts.

Turtle Mountain argues the split House district “packs” tribal members into a single subdistrict on its reservation, while diluting their vote in the non-reservation subdistrict. Spirit Lake alleges the new redistricting map dilutes American Indian voters on and near its reservation.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Travis Frederick
Bismarck man found not guilty of attempted murder, admitted to hospital
Western Village mobile home park
Residents of Minot mobile home park raise concerns over new landlord
Carol Feist
Montana woman accused of stealing $134,000 from Bismarck-based in-laws enters not guilty plea
Northwoods league
Northwoods League baseball coming to Minot in 2023
Kurt Groszhans update
Ukrainian official, subject of ND farmer’s alleged assassination plan, to be dismissed

Latest News

46-year-old Erion Peltier
Feds join search for missing Rolette County man
The Minot Auditorium has been a focal point for tournaments, rodeos, and conventions in Minot....
Citizens explore changes that could come to the Minot Auditorium
121 arrests and charges in six-week law enforcement campaign
121 arrests and charges in six-week law enforcement campaign
Audit shows Williston Parks District will struggle to handle its finances
Audit shows Williston Parks District will struggle to handle its finances