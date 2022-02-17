2022 season will be Sabre Dogs’ last in Expedition League

MINOT, N.D. - The 2022 summer season will be the Souris Valley Sabre Dogs’ final season in the Expedition League, the team confirmed on Facebook Thursday.

The Sabre Dogs are entering the final year of a five-year lease at Corbett Field.

Tuesday night, the Minot Park District board voted to begin negotiations with the Northwoods League to create a new brand and team that will call Corbett Field home.

The Sabre Dogs Facebook page shared Your News Leader’s report of the new Northwoods League team Thursday morning, adding, “It’s been a good run Minot! Thank you for showing up and supporting the team over the last four years.”

“The 2022 season will be our last in the Expedition League but we look forward to providing that same level of entertainment for our fans!” the post said.

It is unclear if the Sabre Dogs will look to play at another venue in the future or if the team will dissolve.

