121 arrests and charges in six-week law enforcement campaign

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A total of 121 drug or alcohol-related arrests and citations were issued by North Dakota law enforcement during their most recent Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign.

Of those 121 charges, 70 were DUIs. 20 arrests were drug-related, and 19 were arrests or citations for minors in consumption or possession. The additional 12 citations are classified as OARC or Other Alcohol/Drug-related Citations.

The six-week campaign ran from December 17 to January 31.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.