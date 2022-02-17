Advertisement

121 arrests and charges in six-week law enforcement campaign

121 arrests and charges in six-week law enforcement campaign
121 arrests and charges in six-week law enforcement campaign(KFYR-TV)
By Brian Gray
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 2:28 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A total of 121 drug or alcohol-related arrests and citations were issued by North Dakota law enforcement during their most recent Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign.

Of those 121 charges, 70 were DUIs. 20 arrests were drug-related, and 19 were arrests or citations for minors in consumption or possession. The additional 12 citations are classified as OARC or Other Alcohol/Drug-related Citations.

The six-week campaign ran from December 17 to January 31.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Travis Frederick
Bismarck man found not guilty of attempted murder, admitted to hospital
Western Village mobile home park
Residents of Minot mobile home park raise concerns over new landlord
Carol Feist
Montana woman accused of stealing $134,000 from Bismarck-based in-laws enters not guilty plea
Northwoods league
Northwoods League baseball coming to Minot in 2023
Kurt Groszhans update
Ukrainian official, subject of ND farmer’s alleged assassination plan, to be dismissed

Latest News

Audit shows Williston Parks District will struggle to handle its finances
Audit shows Williston Parks District will struggle to handle its finances
Frazee train derailment - February 17
Officials investigating train derailments near Frazee, MN
Explaining sunrises and sunsets
Morse Code of Weather: Explaining the vibrant colors of sunrises and sunsets
Maysa Arena expansion discussions
Public input on designs for Maysa Arena expansions