MINOT, N.D. – Voting in Minot this year will not be taking place at the Minot Municipal Auditorium.

The county will instead be using Maysa Arena due to a scheduling issue.

There will be two elections this year, one in June and the other in November.

Next year, the county is hoping to have polling locations back at the auditorium.

