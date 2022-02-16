Ward County Commissioners shut down third party portal system for ARPA funds

MINOT, N.D. – The topic of American Rescue Plant Act funds and what to do with them became a hotly contested item at Tuesday morning’s Ward County Commissioner’s meeting.

Commissioners are getting closer to setting up an application process to allocate the funds.

During the meeting, the county’s ARPA Task Force presented to the commissioners about setting up a grant portal system.

Many from the task force said they wanted to hire an outside entity to set up the system, making it a one-stop shop for townships and organizations to apply for the money.

“It really is slick and the price on this is quite reasonable, even if we did the application process through this, and got all our applications,” said Shelly Weppler, commissioner.

However, others on the commission said they should stick with internal help for the portal system, adding that they were able to manage FEMA grants after the 2011 flood internally.

“I don’t think this part of it is really the important part, so I think we can do the collection and information is probably the least consuming part and decision process is smaller,” said John Fjeldahl, commissioner.

The commission ultimately voted against the third-party grant portal.

They are also now looking to speak with members in the highway, emergency management, and auditor’s departments to see how they can work together to go through the application and reporting process smoothly.

