Vikings officially announce Kevin O’Connell as franchise’s 10th head coach

Kevin O'Connell
Kevin O'Connell(Los Angeles Rams)
By Jeff Roberts
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 10:56 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MINNEAPOLIS (KFYR) — The Minnesota Vikings officially announced Kevin O’Connell as their new head coach Wednesday morning. He is the 10th head coach in franchise history.

After spending two seasons in Los Angeles, O’Connell is fresh off winning Super Bowl LVI with the Rams.

“We are ecstatic to add Kevin as our head coach,” said Vikings Owner/President Mark Wilf. “He is a strong leader, an innovative coach and an excellent communicator. Kevin played the game at all levels, which gives him a unique connection to players, and he is highly respected throughout the league. Vikings fans should be excited for the future of this team under Kevin’s direction.”

Former Head Coach Mike Zimmer and General Manager Rick Spielman were let go from the organization on January 10th, and ownership stated they would be looking for a new GM and head coach in that order. With the hiring of new GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah in late January, the search for a new head coach began.

“As I spent time with Kevin during the interview process, it became immediately clear he will be a great partner in building this football team for long-term success,” said Adofo-Mensah.

There are ties between O’Connell and Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins, the two working together for one season in Washington before Cousins’ move to Minnesota.

O’Connell is set to participate in the championship parade Wednesday afternoon in Los Angeles, and will be introduced as the Vikings’ new head coach tomorrow.

