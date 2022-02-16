St. Joesph’s Catholic Church in Williston to build early childcare center

WILLISTON, N.D. - Williston’s Main Street will soon be home to a brand-new childcare facility operated by a nearby church.

St. Joesph’s Catholic Church recently announced they would be raising funds for Little Joe’s Early Childcare Center. This facility will provide services for up to 80 infants, toddlers, and preschoolers. Officials say the facility will help expand St. Joesph’s School as well as provide childcare services for Williston families.

“It’s really an exciting time. Our school is growing, Williston is still growing, and we think this is going to be a win-win not only for our school but the City of Williston,” said Father Russel Kovash.

Little Joe’s will be located at 513 Main Street. The project includes turning the empty lot across the alley into a parking lot to provide additional space for families away from heavy traffic.

“That’s going to allow parents to park and literally walk into our front door. That’s going to be a great blessing and has been a part of our plan from the beginning,” said Kovash.

Groundbreaking is scheduled for April and Kovash expects the project to be completed sometime next year.

