Advertisement

St. Joesph’s Catholic Church in Williston to build early childcare center

Little Joe's Early Childcare Center sign
Little Joe's Early Childcare Center sign(KFYR)
By Michael Anthony
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 5:20 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLISTON, N.D. - Williston’s Main Street will soon be home to a brand-new childcare facility operated by a nearby church.

St. Joesph’s Catholic Church recently announced they would be raising funds for Little Joe’s Early Childcare Center. This facility will provide services for up to 80 infants, toddlers, and preschoolers. Officials say the facility will help expand St. Joesph’s School as well as provide childcare services for Williston families.

“It’s really an exciting time. Our school is growing, Williston is still growing, and we think this is going to be a win-win not only for our school but the City of Williston,” said Father Russel Kovash.

Little Joe’s will be located at 513 Main Street. The project includes turning the empty lot across the alley into a parking lot to provide additional space for families away from heavy traffic.

“That’s going to allow parents to park and literally walk into our front door. That’s going to be a great blessing and has been a part of our plan from the beginning,” said Kovash.

Groundbreaking is scheduled for April and Kovash expects the project to be completed sometime next year.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Andrea Lawler
Woman sentenced to pay more than $25,000 in restitution for stealing from Mandan tattoo shop
Carol Feist
Montana woman accused of stealing $134,000 from Bismarck-based in-laws enters not guilty plea
Travis Frederick
Bismarck man found not guilty of attempted murder, admitted to hospital
Dawson Rouse
Bismarck man accused of raping multiple minors pleads guilty to sex crimes
Sam's Club is offering a major discount for a limited time for new members.
Sam’s Club offering $8 membership deal for limited time

Latest News

Resiliency room in Minot
Resiliency room in Minot gives healthcare workers a place to unwind
Sephora store
Sephora to open in Bismarck Kohl’s
Northwoods league
Northwoods League baseball coming to Minot in 2023
morse code wx
Morse Code of WX: Sunrise & sunset colors