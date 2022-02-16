Sports Spotlight: Brock Fettig and his record-breaking high school career

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - If you know anything about Bismarck High athletics, you know their wrestling is the standard of North Dakota wrestling. Brock Fettig is a senior in the Demon wrestling program and recently broke one of the most impressive records in team history.

Bismarck High wrestling is a program built on excellence. In the wrestling room, in competition, and their dedication to the craft. Brock Fettig is an example of what buying into that success does, as Fettig recently broke the BHS career takedown record. It’s something he won’t soon forget.

“That’s huge. The guy who had it before was one of the best wrestlers to ever come out of North Dakota, so it’s super big. It’s just really cool. I knew at that tournament I would probably get it, but I didn’t know what match it would come in. So after the tournament I heard I got it, it was pretty exciting,” said Fettig.

To be where he’s at, the dedication had to start early. Even before he could actually compete.

“I’ve always been around it. I didn’t officially start until I was five, but I’ve always been in the room, and my dad helped me grow so much in the sport. Then obviously getting here just got a ton better. So yeah, always been around it, always just loved wrestling and it’s always come in my family,” said Fettig.

Having those family ties to the sport has helped Brock physically and mentally.

“Wrestling can be super hard mentally, and having my dad and my brother, just people that know me around it, have been super helpful getting me ready for everything. Matches, losses, stuff like that,” said Fettig.

And while his on-the-mat performance may be something to emulate, his coach thinks what he does away from the sport is just as important.

“His leadership on the mat and off the mat is second to none. He’s a great leader on the mat but he also brings some things off the mat where he’s a friend to everyone and just a great role model kid. So if you want to idolize him because of what he does on the mat that’s one thing, but he’s also a great one to idolize because of the things he does off the mat,” said Mark Lardy, BHS wrestling head coach.

He and the Demons are looking for their fifth straight team points title, a third consecutive dual-title and Brock’s second individual championship.

“It’s super important. Obviously, everything needs to be focused on these next two weeks. If I can focus on how I want to wrestle, everything should just come after that,” said Fettig.

Brock is coming off winning the WDA championship at 182 pounds last weekend, with the team also taking the West Region crown.

