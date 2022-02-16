Advertisement

Sephora to open in Bismarck Kohl’s

Sephora store
Sephora store(Kohl’s)
By Christa Kiedrowski
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 5:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Kohl’s in north Bismarck is set for a makeover in 2022.

This new Sephora at Kohl’s location will feature 2,500 square feet of retail space to give customers the full experience of a freestanding store.

It is one of 400 new shops that will open across the country this year. By 2023, Kohl’s expects to expand the Sephora at Kohl’s experience by 850 stores total.

They have not highlighted an open date for the Bismarck location yet.

