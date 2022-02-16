Advertisement

Rep. Armstrong presses Capitol Police on surveillance controversy

Representative Kelly Armstrong
Representative Kelly Armstrong(KFYR)
By Joel Crane
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 2:40 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Representative Kelly Armstrong has joined colleagues in Congress in expressing concern about controversial security techniques being implemented by U.S. Capitol Police.

A recent report from Politico says Capitol Police’s intelligence unit has ramped up security measures since the January 6th insurrection, which includes examining social media feeds and scrutinizing the backgrounds of Congressional staff and constituents meeting with lawmakers. Congressman Armstrong says keeping members of Congress safe shouldn’t come at the expense of the privacy of Americans.

“Capitol Police’s job is to keep members of Congress safe. We recognize that. There’s 435 of us. But at the same time, civil liberties are very important, they’re important to everybody. Spying on American citizens without probable cause is wrong all the time. It also has a potentially real chilling effect if they’re doing it you’re petitioning your member of Congress,” said Representative Armstrong.

As a result of concerns raised by Armstrong and six of his Republican colleagues, the inspector general for the Capitol Police will investigate the force’s practices. Despite agreeing to the investigation, Capitol Police denied any wrongdoing in a letter sent to lawmakers in January.

