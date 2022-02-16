Advertisement

Private grant funds South Dakota AG’s missing Indigenous coordinator

Symbol for missing & murdered indigenous people (file)
Symbol for missing & murdered indigenous people (file)(Gillian Trudeau)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 12:41 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) - An office in the South Dakota attorney general’s office to coordinate investigations into the disappearance and murder of Indigenous people will be started through a private donation from an organization connected to St. Joseph’s Indian School.

Native American lawmakers who have been pushing for the funding in the state budget say they hoped the three-year grant of $85,000 a year from Native Hope will lead to Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg hiring someone soon.

The office is designed to coordinate law enforcement investigations across tribal, state and federal agencies. It was created last year, but without funding to hire anyone.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Andrea Lawler
Woman sentenced to pay more than $25,000 in restitution for stealing from Mandan tattoo shop
Carol Feist
Montana woman accused of stealing $134,000 from Bismarck-based in-laws enters not guilty plea
Dawson Rouse
Bismarck man accused of raping multiple minors pleads guilty to sex crimes
Travis Frederick
Bismarck man found not guilty of attempted murder, admitted to hospital
Sam's Club is offering a major discount for a limited time for new members.
Sam’s Club offering $8 membership deal for limited time

Latest News

ND COIVD numbers 2/16/22
COVID: 10.4% 14-day avg.; 1,966 total active; 53.7% fully vaccinated
Experts offer tips to avoid scams and stay healthy
Consumer Crackdown: Feds warn of fake COVID tests and fake testing sites
North Dakota Nurses Week
Burgum declares this week ND Nurses Week
Experts offer tips to avoid scams and stay healthy
Consumer Crackdown: Feds warn of fake COVID tests and fake testing sites
Governor Burgum delivers the State of the State address at the Fargo Theatre
Gov. Burgum delivers 2022 State of the State address