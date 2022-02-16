Advertisement

Police ticketing, warning truckers to leave Canada’s capital

Ottawa's police chief resigns amid ongoing protests. (Source: CTV NETWORK/CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 9:45 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Canadian police Wednesday began warning truckers who have been protesting the country’s COVID-19 restrictions and clogging the streets of Ottawa for nearly three weeks that they must leave now.

Officers knocked on the doors of the rigs parked outside the Parliament building and handed out notices informing drivers they risk arrest and the loss of their licenses under Canada’s Emergencies Act.

Police also began ticketing vehicles.

Demonstrations against COVID-19 restrictions have blocked several crossings along the U.S.-Canada border, hurting their economies. (CNN, CBC, CTV, WKBW, KUSA)

Some truckers ripped up the order, and one protester shouted, “I will never go home!”

The warnings came just days after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau invoked the law and gave authorities power to ban the blockades and tow away the trucks.

Since late January, protesters in trucks and other vehicles have jammed the streets of the capital and obstructed border crossings, decrying vaccine mandates for truckers and other COVID-19 precautions and condemning Trudeau’s Liberal government.

___

Gillies reported from Toronto. Associated Press writer Robert Bumsted in Ottawa contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Andrea Lawler
Woman sentenced to pay more than $25,000 in restitution for stealing from Mandan tattoo shop
Carol Feist
Montana woman accused of stealing $134,000 from Bismarck-based in-laws enters not guilty plea
Dawson Rouse
Bismarck man accused of raping multiple minors pleads guilty to sex crimes
Sam's Club is offering a major discount for a limited time for new members.
Sam’s Club offering $8 membership deal for limited time
Travis Frederick
Bismarck man found not guilty of attempted murder, admitted to hospital

Latest News

Researchers say this is the third known case of HIV remission in an individual receiving this...
Woman’s HIV in remission for 14 months after stem cell transplant, researchers say
Gov. Doug Burgum gives the 2021 North Dakota State of the State address
LIVE: Gov. Burgum 2022 State of State Address
Melissa Blair, 38, is charged with 23 sex crimes involving nine students.
Tennessee woman accused of 23 sex crimes involving 9 students at a high school
CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said the agency is looking at updating its masking guidance.
LIVE: White House COVID-19 Response Team briefing, progress seen in COVID-19 fight