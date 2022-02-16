Advertisement

Northwoods League baseball coming to Minot in 2023

Northwoods league
Northwoods league(KFYR)
By Zachary Keenan
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 5:02 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MINOT, N.D. – Corbett Field will be home to a new team in 2023.

The Minot Parks and Recreation Department Board voted unanimously Tuesday night to begin negotiations with the Northwoods League to bring a new summer collegiate baseball team to Minot.

The Souris Valley Sabre Dogs’ five-year lease is set to expire following the 2022 summer season.

The 23-team Northwoods League is entering its 29th year of operation. The league’s westernmost team, the Bismarck Larks, is entering its sixth season.

John Bollinger, the owner/CEO of the Larks, will lead the expansion to Minot and said the new team will have a brand independent from the Sabre Dogs.

The Minot Parks and Recreation Department is now tasked with negotiating a use agreement with Bollinger to create the new organization in Minot, Bollinger told Your News Leader Wednesday.

Bollinger added that the Larks’ ownership group does not need investors to move forward but is open to bringing in local partners in Minot.

The Expedition League, home to the Sabre Dogs, recently filed a complaint in South Dakota courts against the seven teams that left the league and joined the Independence League.

Your News Leader reached out to Sabre Dogs owner and Expedition League President Steve Wagner for comment, and are awaiting a response.

The Sabre Dogs’ 2022 season schedule has not been released.

