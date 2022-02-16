Advertisement

Minot Police: ‘Jury Duty’ phone scam making the rounds

By Grace Kraemer
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 1:51 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MINOT, N.D. – A phone scam known as the “Jury Duty” scam is making its way around Minot again and police are wanting residents to be vigilant.

Scammers are telling people that they have a warrant for their arrest for “missing a subpoena service.”

In order for the warrant to be cleared, the potential victim must pay the scammer directly by “Moneypak” gift cards.

The caller ID may even display Minot Police Department, as scammers use phone spoofing apps to make it look like they are calling from a specific number.

The department wants to remind the community that they never receive bond for warrants over the phone and to never pay anyone with gift cards over the phone or email.

The best thing to do is simply hang up.

