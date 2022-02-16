Gov. Burgum delivers 2022 State of the State address

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) – Governor Doug Burgum delivered the State of the State address at the Fargo Theatre Wednesday morning.

Governor Burgum discussed North Dakota’s resiliency in the face of several major issues. He talked about keeping schools open during the pandemic and the state’s cybersecurity effort, which protected against more than 4.5 billion cyberattacks last year. Burgum says the state has a bright outlook, in part because of the more than 30,000 new businesses started in the last two years and with them, investments of more than $21 billion.

“This isn’t happening by accident, this massive investment, it’s an accumulation of years and decades of intentional effort by our state leaders to build a stable business tax and regulatory environment, and to build a business-friendly North Dakota,” said Governor Burgum.

In the last decade, North Dakota had the fourth fastest-growing population in the nation, as the population has increased by about 100,000 people. Burgum also touted the allocation of hundreds of millions of dollars in federal funding by the state legislature during the special session in November.

