First state tournament for girls wrestling this week

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - This week marks a first in high school sports in North Dakota as girls wrestling makes its debut at the state tournament in Fargo.

Scott Knowlen knows what it takes to produce state champions, as he helped build Bismarck High into a powerhouse, first as an athlete and later as the Demons longtime coach.

After retiring from teaching, Knowlen is now coaching the girls at B.H.S., Century and Legacy.

“I have to be honest with you, I did not know how far we could get this year. I told them initially everybody is starting down here and we’re going to end up here. I don’t know how much of that I believed myself but as time went on, I could see the progress they were making,” said Knowlen.

The girls will have both the individual champions and a team points champion determined on Thursday and Friday of this week.

