Advertisement

First state tournament for girls wrestling this week

Girls Wrestling State Tournament
Girls Wrestling State Tournament(KFYR)
By Lee Timmerman
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 7:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - This week marks a first in high school sports in North Dakota as girls wrestling makes its debut at the state tournament in Fargo.

Scott Knowlen knows what it takes to produce state champions, as he helped build Bismarck High into a powerhouse, first as an athlete and later as the Demons longtime coach.

After retiring from teaching, Knowlen is now coaching the girls at B.H.S., Century and Legacy.

“I have to be honest with you, I did not know how far we could get this year. I told them initially everybody is starting down here and we’re going to end up here. I don’t know how much of that I believed myself but as time went on, I could see the progress they were making,” said Knowlen.

The girls will have both the individual champions and a team points champion determined on Thursday and Friday of this week.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Andrea Lawler
Woman sentenced to pay more than $25,000 in restitution for stealing from Mandan tattoo shop
A medical examiner's office has released the full autopsy report for Brian Laundrie.
Brian Laundrie autopsy report released to public
Earl Howard
Judge sentences Ontario man to 25 years for what prosecutors say was a love triangle that ended in murder, arson
Richland County fatal crash
Crash Sunday in Richland County, MT leaves 20-year-old man dead
Large fire at Bismarck landfill
Firefighters respond to two large fires at Bismarck Landfill Sunday night

Latest News

BHS Class-A Wrestling
Bismarck High wrestling looking ahead to state tournament this week
sports 2/15/22
6PM Sportscast 2/15/22
10PM Sportscast 2/14/22
10PM Sportscast 2/14/22
Class-B basketball poll
Class-B basketball poll Feb. 14