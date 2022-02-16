Advertisement

Bismarck man found not guilty of attempted murder, admitted to hospital

Travis Frederick
Travis Frederick(KFYR)
By Erika Craven
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 6:10 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A district court judge approved a plea agreement Tuesday to find a Bismarck man charged with attempted murder not guilty.

32-year-old Travis Frederick was arrested in February 2021 after police say he tried to stab a victim in the neck and threatened to kill him.

After a mental evaluation, the parties entered into a plea agreement that says Frederick committed the crime but is not guilty by reason of lack of criminal responsibility.

Frederick has been committed to a state hospital for further evaluation, according to court documents. Judge James Hill set a hearing to determine the most appropriate course of action for Frederick on April 26.

