Bismarck High wrestling looking ahead to state tournament this week

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Wrestling will be the focus of the Sports Spotlight this week. On Wednesday, Jeff Roberts will tell us about Brock Fettig. He enters the state tournament as the number one seed in Class-A at 182-pounds.

Brock also soared past the Demons’ all-time record in takedowns this year.

Fettig and his teammates certainly understand what’s in front of them this week in Fargo.

Brock Fettig, Bismarck high senior, said: “I think our team overall is doing great. Everyone is working super hard. Everyone wants it a lot and I just think that makes our jobs easier as captains, when everyone wants to be there and everyone wants to win, it makes everything so much easier. There’s not much stress on us. Everyone can just go out and wrestle our tournament and we expect everyone else to go out and wrestle their tournament as well.”

Mark Lardy, Bismarck High co-head coach, said: “When we’re wrestling at our peak, it’s kids that are going out there with intensity. They’re controlling the tempo of matches. They’re not being dictated by what the other kid is doing. They’re going out there trying to control the match and whether that be on their feet with takedowns or whether it’s on top with turns, they’re going out and trying to control the tempo, control the pace and outwork their opponent.”

Bismarck is the number-1 ranked team in Class-A. The individual competition and the team points tournament takes place on Thursday and Friday. The team dual title will be determined on Saturday.

In addition to Fettig, BHS has Isaiah Huus, Ben Nagel, Kaden Renner, L.J. Araujo and Ben DeForest ranked number one in their weight class.

