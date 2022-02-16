Advertisement

1955 wood timber bridge in Sawyer will be replaced

By Grace Kraemer
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 6:23 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
SAWYER, N.D. – After receiving more than half a million dollars in state funding, Ward County will be replacing a bridge close to 70 years old in the eastern part of the county.

The gravel bridge is located just south of the city of Sawyer and was built in 1955 from wood timber.

The county was awarded more than $639,000 from North Dakota’s House Bill 1505, which would be going to replace the bridge with a box culvert.

Right now, the bridge is in serious condition and has multiple load restrictions.

“The piles aren’t completely shot, but they have some rotting happening here, and you know, one of the things we have found during the last round of inspections with the water being low, we got a better look at that rot line,” said Dana Larsen, Ward County’s highway engineer.

Commissioners approved the motion to begin the bidding process with the goal of starting construction next year.

