Williston’s Outdoor Pool project receives $1.5 million donation

WILLISTON, N.D. - An outdoor pool will be coming back to Williston thanks to the latest donation made to Williston’s Outdoor Pool project.

The Williston Pool Action Committee said they received a $1.5 million donation from an anonymous donor — their largest donation to date. Members say this will ensure that a new facility of some capacity will be made, which will help improve quality of life while bringing back an old attraction.

“When I was in town, I used it, and so did everyone else I grew up with. A community this size should have that as an amenity,” said Skye Olsen.

“This donation has put us over the 25% mark for fundraising, which gives us complete legitimacy in the project. A pool is coming to Williston, and that is the best news we could have asked for,” said Emily Ramage Geltel.

The donor will also have the naming rights to the pool.

The Committee said their goal is to raise $7.5 million by July to determine the size and scale of the facility. They hope to have it opened by 2025.

For more information or to donate, visit willistoncommunitybuilders.com.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.