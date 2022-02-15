Advertisement

‘Want to do it right’: TRNP Superintendent wants feedback on road reconstruction

Theodore Roosevelt National Park South Unit Loop Road Repair Project
Theodore Roosevelt National Park South Unit Loop Road Repair Project(KFYR)
By Sara Berlinger
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 5:00 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MEDORA, N.D. (KFYR) - Theodore Roosevelt National Park wants to hear your thoughts on the South Unit Loop Road Repair Project.

A six-mile stretch of roadway in the park has been closed to visitors since 2019.

Park staff say it’s due to failures in the road.

“We want to get it open as soon as possible, but we also want to do it right,” said Angie Richman, acting park superintendent.

Richman says it’s why they drafted an environmental assessment of the road reconstruction project.

The document can be found on the National Park Service website along with a link to share your feedback.

“These parks are funded by the American public, and they’re our stakeholders that are our most important audience, and we wouldn’t be doing our jobs properly if we didn’t, you know, ask our stakeholders what they think,” said Richman.

Richman says they want to stabilize the roadway and specifically improve drainage to prevent this kind of damage in the future.

“By getting the drainage right so we can get the water out from under the road, then hopefully it’s going to help us have a much stronger road,” said Richman.

The project is being funded by the Great American Outdoors Act, which provides funding to national parks for deferred maintenance.

Richman says they hope mother nature allows them to complete the repairs by the fall of 2024.

Public feedback on the project is due by March 1st. You can do that online or send it by mail to the park superintendent’s office at:

Superintendent

Theodore Roosevelt National Park

PO Box 7

Medora, ND 58645

