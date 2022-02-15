UMary’s Kai Huntsberry: NSIC men’s basketball player of the week

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - For the first time since December of 2019, the University of Mary has the men’s Basketball player of the week in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference.

Kai Huntsberry earned the honor by helping the Marauders beat Minnesota-Duluth Friday. It was U-Mary’s first victory over a nationally ranked team at home in a decade.

The University of Minnesota-Duluth Bulldogs were number six, which is the highest-ranked team the Marauders have ever beaten at home.

Huntsberry had 19 points in that game, and he followed it up with 20 points in a win over St. Cloud State.

Kai is the first-person Jack Nelson offered a scholarship to when he became the U-Mary head coach.

Jack Nelson, U-Mary head coach, said: “I didn’t know that he’d score as much as he has quite frankly, I knew what kind of person he was. I knew he’d be the kid on campus that teachers love and people in the cafeteria love. I just know what kind of kid he is, but the basketball side he’s impressed me a little more than I expected. I knew he’d be good. I just didn’t know that he’d score quite as much as he has.”

Nelson knew Huntsberry since Kai was in high school.

He is 4th in the Northern Sun in scoring with 18.5 points per game. Plus, he’s in the top ten in the league in assists, free throw percentage and field goal shooting.

U-Mary closes out the regular season this week.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.