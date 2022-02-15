Advertisement

Ukrainian official, subject of ND farmer’s alleged assassination plan, to be dismissed

By Joel Crane
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 5:44 PM CST
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Ukrainian official that a North Dakota farmer is accused of plotting to assassinate is expected to be dismissed from his position, according to Ukrainian media.

Ukrainian Minister of Agriculture, Roman Leshchenko, will likely be dismissed in the coming months. He reportedly hasn’t attended official events and meetings since the start of 2022.

There is speculation one reason for his dismissal is the scandal involving Kurt Groszhans, a farmer from Ashley, North Dakota, who is accused of attempting to have Leshchenko assassinated. Last month, on a visit to Ukraine, Senator Kevin Cramer visited Groszhans, who is being detained in Kyiv.

