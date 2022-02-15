Trial for Williston childcare provider accused of child abuse to be held in McKenzie County next year

WILLISTON, N.D. – A trial for a Williston woman accused of shaking a baby last year will be held in McKenzie County in 2023.

Williams County District Judge Kirsten Sjue announced Tuesday that Torrie Vader’s case will be handled at the McKenzie County Courthouse starting on January 3, 2023. Vader’s attorneys requested a change of venue in December, arguing that it would be difficult to find a fair jury in Williston.

The trial is expected to last until January 13, 2023.

