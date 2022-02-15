Advertisement

Trial for Williston childcare provider accused of child abuse to be held in McKenzie County next year

Torrie Vader trial
Torrie Vader trial(KFYR)
By Michael Anthony
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 12:21 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
WILLISTON, N.D. – A trial for a Williston woman accused of shaking a baby last year will be held in McKenzie County in 2023.

Williams County District Judge Kirsten Sjue announced Tuesday that Torrie Vader’s case will be handled at the McKenzie County Courthouse starting on January 3, 2023. Vader’s attorneys requested a change of venue in December, arguing that it would be difficult to find a fair jury in Williston.

The trial is expected to last until January 13, 2023.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

