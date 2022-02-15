Advertisement

Super Bowl bets set record this year

A record-setting number of people placed bets on Super Bowl Sunday, according to Nevada's...
A record-setting number of people placed bets on Super Bowl Sunday, according to Nevada's sports books.(CNN, KCAL, KCBS via CNN Newsource)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 12:09 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The Los Angeles Rams weren’t the only winners on Super Bowl Sunday.

Nevada’s sports books also scored a touchdown – financially speaking.

The state’s gaming control board says close to $180 million was wagered on the big game, smashing a record for Super Bowl bets by about $21 million.

The previous record was in 2018 when nearly $159 million was wagered.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. CNN Newsource contributed to this report. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Andrea Lawler
Woman sentenced to pay more than $25,000 in restitution for stealing from Mandan tattoo shop
A medical examiner's office has released the full autopsy report for Brian Laundrie.
Brian Laundrie autopsy report released to public
Earl Howard
Judge sentences Ontario man to 25 years for what prosecutors say was a love triangle that ended in murder, arson
Richland County fatal crash
Crash Sunday in Richland County, MT leaves 20-year-old man dead
Large fire at Bismarck landfill
Firefighters respond to two large fires at Bismarck Landfill Sunday night

Latest News

Trenton Baymon
Bismarck man sentenced by district court judge for April 2021 assault
FILE — A parent walks away from the Sandy Hook Elementary School with her children following a...
Sandy Hook families settle for $73 million with gun maker Remington
FILE - Dr. Robert Califf gathers his documents as the Senate Committee on Health, Education,...
Senate confirms Biden’s FDA pick despite political divisions
FILE In this courtroom sketch, from left, former Minneapolis police Officer Tou Thao, attorney...
Officer says he assumed fellow cops were caring for George Floyd
Some key provisions in the Build Back Better plan are likely to be taken away.
Biden has long-term inflation plan, but voter patience short