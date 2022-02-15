Advertisement

Simone Biles gets engaged on Valentine’s Day

The Olympic gold medalist and the Houston Texans player started dating right before the pandemic.
The Olympic gold medalist and the Houston Texans player started dating right before the pandemic.
By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 12:17 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
(CNN) - Superstar U.S. gymnast Simone Biles is adding to her hardware.

Instead of a medal around her neck, this time it is a ring on her finger.

Her boyfriend, NFL player Jonathan Owens, proposed on Valentine’s Day, and she said yes.

Biles shared pictures on social media Tuesday of Owens on one knee.

“The easiest yes,” she wrote. “I can’t wait to spend forever and ever with you, you’re everything I dreamed of and more! Let’s get married fiancé.”

The Olympic gold medalist and the Houston Texans player started dating right before the pandemic.

Owens told Texas Monthly last year that the shutdown allowed them to really get to know each other and create a strong bond.

