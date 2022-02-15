Advertisement

Scobey, Montana farmer provides a look at rural life through social media subscription service

Shauna Farver
Shauna Farver(KFYR)
By Michael Anthony
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 5:30 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
SCOBEY, M.T. – As historic drought conditions continue to trouble farmers, one woman in eastern Montana is looking into unique ways to add value to her products while promoting rural life.

Deemed by some as “The Middle of Nowhere,” Scobey, Montana is a quiet town of 1,000. It’s miles away from other towns, with only hills, valleys, and farms in the distance.

“That’s what eastern Montana is. Lots of farmland, lots of ranchland. Lots of ag production goes on here,” said Shauna Farver with Farver Farms.

Farver operates a farm and ranch with her family near Scobey. Recently, she released a new subscription service, “52 Weeks In The Middle of Nowhere,” giving people on social media insight on everything rural: from life out on the farm to highlighting the quirks of small-town life.

“When I tell people that we have one stoplight in town and it’s a blinking stoplight, they’re not sure what to do with that. ‘Do we stop? Do we go?’” said Farver.

It’s an idea that her family supports.

“I think it’s really cool. My mom, she’s a go-getter,” said Kaitlin Switzer, Farver’s daughter.

And “value-added” opportunities like this can help support them when times are tough.

“We have our lentil crunchers, but those are still relying on a crop to grow. So, this 52 weeks program are actually opportunities to still add value to the farm, add value to agriculture, and add value to what we are doing without having to rely on those hard, in-your-hands products,” said Farver.

Through filming and taking photos, Farver says it has given her a chance to think about why she loves rural life. Now she’s happy to have the opportunity to share her story with others.

The subscription comes with a tee-shirt and a variety pack of their lentil crunchers. For more information on “The 52 Weeks,” visit farverfarms.com

