Crash Sunday in Richland County, MT leaves 20-year-old man dead

Richland County fatal crash
Richland County fatal crash(KFYR)
By KFYR Staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 6:28 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
RICHLAND COUNTY, M.T. - A 20-year-old Glendive man was killed in a head-on crash with a semi Sunday.

Montana Highway Patrol says he was driving northbound on Highway 16 when he drifted into the southbound lane and collided with a semi.

The 22-year-old driver and 23-year-old passenger, both from Winnipeg, were not injured.

The Glendive man was pronounced dead on the scene.

