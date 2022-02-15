Crash Sunday in Richland County, MT leaves 20-year-old man dead
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 6:28 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
RICHLAND COUNTY, M.T. - A 20-year-old Glendive man was killed in a head-on crash with a semi Sunday.
Montana Highway Patrol says he was driving northbound on Highway 16 when he drifted into the southbound lane and collided with a semi.
The 22-year-old driver and 23-year-old passenger, both from Winnipeg, were not injured.
The Glendive man was pronounced dead on the scene.
