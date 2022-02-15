Advertisement

Reunited! Special teddy bear lost at Milwaukee airport back with 5-year-old

Ezekial Burnett, 5, and his father, David Burnett, returned to Milwaukee's Mitchell...
Ezekial Burnett, 5, and his father, David Burnett, returned to Milwaukee's Mitchell International Airport to pick up the boy's lost teddy bear, on Feb. 15, 2022.(NBC News)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 11:03 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WMTV) - The saga of a very special teddy bear at Milwaukee’s Mitchell International Airport came to a happy end Tuesday morning when the little boy to whom it belonged came to pick it up.

“He’s had this bear since day one and slept with it every night. It has a lot of sentimental value to him,” his dad, David Burnett, recounted. “When we got back home he literally cried the whole flight and was still upset. So, it’s really special to him.”

The teddy bear became stuck at the airport after five-year-old Exekial tossed it into the rafters. A social media post of the the stuffed bear went viral on Facebook, being seen by millions of people and shared over 12,000 times.

Eventually word reached the family who lost the bear and two days after the airport’s inital tweet, they took to Twitter again to write: “Exciting update! We have located the owner! We couldn’t have done this without each of you and all the media who helped to spread the word!”

This particular teddy bear is extra special because it is given to children who are born with congenital heart defects.

Southwest Airlines flew them from Dallas to Wisconsin to come get Ezekial’s teddy so he could bring it back home.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Andrea Lawler
Woman sentenced to pay more than $25,000 in restitution for stealing from Mandan tattoo shop
A medical examiner's office has released the full autopsy report for Brian Laundrie.
Brian Laundrie autopsy report released to public
Earl Howard
Judge sentences Ontario man to 25 years for what prosecutors say was a love triangle that ended in murder, arson
Richland County fatal crash
Crash Sunday in Richland County, MT leaves 20-year-old man dead
Large fire at Bismarck landfill
Firefighters respond to two large fires at Bismarck Landfill Sunday night

Latest News

Trenton Baymon
Bismarck man sentenced by district court judge for April 2021 assault
Torrie Vader trial
Trial for Williston childcare provider accused of child abuse to be held in McKenzie County next year
10PM Sportscast 2/14/22
10PM Sportscast 2/14/22
Deer
ND Game and Fish violations over the last five years
Rising rent
ND man sees 20% increase in rent