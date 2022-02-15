Residents of Minot mobile home park raise concerns over new landlord

MINOT, N.D. – Residents of a mobile home park in Minot are voicing concerns about their new rental company.

The residents Your News Leader spoke to who live in Western Village had a lot to say about the lack of communication and how ice buildup has impacted their day-to-day lives.

Residents received letters last month that said the area was purchased by Western Village MHP LLC. Though the letter includes a phone number and promises communication, residents claim they’ve been unable to contact the company.

”The new owners of the park have been kind of neglecting ever since they took over. Tried to reach out to them and they won’t respond, I’ve left messages for them to call me back,” said Russell Brandt, resident.

Residents said that many services like snow and ice clearing stopped after the purchase and during a particularly rough winter, this has left the streets caked in ice and slick.

”We have had nil to none snow removal, ice removal... I’ve had to take a break from the mailboxes because it’s just too darn dangerous,” said one resident that wished to remain anonymous.

Those we spoke with raised health and safety concerns about retrieving mail or some days even leaving the trailer park.

”My wife, she slipped and fell by the mailboxes and ended up with a slight concussion out of the deal, luckily one of the mail people saw it happen,” said Brandt.

Residents said they have reached out to law enforcement, and some are starting to speak with lawyers over the issues.

Your News Leader reached out to the number provided for Western Village MHP LLC for comment and are awaiting a response.

