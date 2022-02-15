RCMP says border crossing near Pembina may reopen soon

PEMBINA, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) say traffic may be able to resume soon at the port of entry near Emerson, Manitoba and Pembina, North Dakota.

In a Tweet on Tuesday afternoon RCMP Manitoba said, “We are now confident that a resolution has been reached and that demonstrators will soon be leaving the area and that full access to the Emerson Port of Entry will be restored.”

Chief Superintendent Rob Hill says since the beginning of the blockade, officers have worked to peacefully resolve the situation.

The Tweet goes on to say, “The RCMP is coordinating the departure of the remaining demonstrators and expects this will be completed by Wednesday, February 16.”

