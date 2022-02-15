Advertisement

ND Senators push Biden admin on Keystone pipeline job losses

(Nick Nelson)
By Joel Crane
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 4:43 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Senators Kevin Cramer and John Hoeven wrote a letter to the Biden Administration seeking information about the jobs lost due to the closure of the Keystone XL Pipeline.

The U.S. Department of Energy was supposed to publish the jobs loss report by Sunday, February 13.

Construction had already begun on the pipeline but was shut down when Joe Biden took office in January 2021. The senators noted it employed more than 1,500 workers.

The ND senators also wrote: ”Knowing the full impact of the President’s actions is important to the American people. We urge you to complete your obligation under the law and release your report to Congress immediately.”

North Dakota’s senators introduced legislation last year to require the jobs loss report. According to the senators’ letter, the Keystone XL pipeline was projected to provide approximately 11,000 jobs by the end of 2021 before President Biden revoked the permit for construction on his first day of office last year.

