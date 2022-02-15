Advertisement

ND, MT Senators and others introduce resolution to nullify vaccine, mask mandates for Head Start programs

By KFYR Staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 6:34 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WASHINGTON – Montana Senator Montana Senator Steve Daines, as well as North Dakota Senators Kevin Cramer and John Hoeven, joined 16 other Republican colleagues in introducing a resolution to nullify vaccine and mask requirements in Head Start facilities.

Under the Congressional Review Act, it needs a simple majority to pass.

If enacted, this resolution would also nullify the mandate for all children two years of age and older to wear a mask, including when they are playing outside.

“Head Start staff and volunteers provide an important service to communities in North Dakota and across the country,” said Hoeven. “These mandates from HHS will worsen the staffing challenges that Head Start providers are already facing in North Dakota. The fact children are forced to wear masks outside on the playground shows how out of touch with reality these regulations are, and our resolution is about pushing back on this federal overreach.”

