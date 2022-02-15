ND man sees 20% increase in rent

MINOT, N.D. (KFYR) – Rent prices around the country are on the rise. In some places, like Austin, Texas, rent is 40% higher than it was at this point last year. Rent increases haven’t been as high here, but one North Dakota man has seen substantial increases.

Richard Potts has a 4-month lease in Minot. When it expires in April, his monthly bill will go from $920 to $1104, an increase of 20%.

”They gave no reason for the increase, and so I just think it’s totally unjust. Especially if they don’t give a reason for doing something like that. A 20% price increase I think is outrageous,” said Potts.

Richard calls it price gouging.

”That tells me, these corporations that own these facilities are actually just after making money and are taking advantage of the inflation situation just to make more money,” Potts said.

One housing provider in Bismarck says it’s not that simple.

”A lot of landlords, especially in the Bismarck-Mandan area, aren’t giant corporations. A lot of them are supporting their family just on their rental prices, so when insurances go up and taxes go up and utility costs go up, they have to pass that along,” said Ben Pace with RJR Maintenance and Management in Mandan.

Pace says, if he had to guess, prices in Bismarck have gone up an average of 7%.

”I would say, if I had to be a betting man, that the cost to own and run a property has gone up higher than the rent has,” said Pace.

But Richard and other tenants don’t see it that way.

”I just don’t believe that there’s a good reason for them, not 20%. They could go five or eight percent, would’ve been fine. But not 20%,” said Potts.

Richard says he worries most about people who might not be able to afford the price increases.

Rental price hikes come as the price for everything is on the rise. Last week, the Consumer Price Index reported the highest inflation since February 1982.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.