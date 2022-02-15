Advertisement

ND Game and Fish violations over the last five years

Deer
Deer(KFYR)
By John Salling
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 8:23 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. - Total Game and Fish violations dropped from 2017 to 2019, but they’ve increased since then.

Boating violations have shown a similar spike overall. Among those, more than two hundred each year have been for an inadequate number of flotation devices.

Ramsey County has had the highest number of violations each year since 2018 ranging from 200 to 400, followed by Williams county in second each year. Third has changed hands between McKenzie and Benson counties.

“Our wardens do a lot more than just checking licenses, and writing citations. They also work at sport shows, local wildlife club meetings. They help a lot with school programs, hunter safety classes. They’re pretty involved with their local communities,” said Greg Gullickson, outreach biologist.

Recently they’ve started publishing total interactions in addition to the total number of violations to highlight how most interactions with game wardens don’t end negatively.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing person in Rolette County
Missing person in Rolette County
A medical examiner's office has released the full autopsy report for Brian Laundrie.
Brian Laundrie autopsy report released to public
Dickinson Fire Department
Dickinson Fire Department contains house fire Saturday
Law enforcement seize thousands of fentanyl pills, $40,000 in cash in Tuesday drug busts
Law enforcement seize thousands of fentanyl pills, $40,000 in cash in Tuesday drug busts
Toy museum
A playful museum in Kenmare

Latest News

Rising rent
ND man sees 20% increase in rent
sports 2/14
6PM Sportscast 2/14/22
Protest at Pembina-Emerson U.S.-Canada border crossing
North Dakota’s busiest border crossing still slowed by protest
Tyler Mollner
Fargo Police arrest man for attempted murder after stabbing