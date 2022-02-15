ND Game and Fish violations over the last five years

MINOT, N.D. - Total Game and Fish violations dropped from 2017 to 2019, but they’ve increased since then.

Boating violations have shown a similar spike overall. Among those, more than two hundred each year have been for an inadequate number of flotation devices.

Ramsey County has had the highest number of violations each year since 2018 ranging from 200 to 400, followed by Williams county in second each year. Third has changed hands between McKenzie and Benson counties.

“Our wardens do a lot more than just checking licenses, and writing citations. They also work at sport shows, local wildlife club meetings. They help a lot with school programs, hunter safety classes. They’re pretty involved with their local communities,” said Greg Gullickson, outreach biologist.

Recently they’ve started publishing total interactions in addition to the total number of violations to highlight how most interactions with game wardens don’t end negatively.

