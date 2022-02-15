Advertisement

ND Department of Human Services increases availability of child care assistance program

Child care assistance program
Child care assistance program(Heather Steffl at ND Human Services)
By Christa Kiedrowski
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 5:59 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota Department of Human Services has announced new criteria for the Child Care Assistance Program. It has increased the qualifying income level needed to apply for the program. With the increased income criteria, more North Dakota families are able to qualify.

“The old income amount for a family of three was $4,372. What we’ve increased it to is $6,193, so that is a pretty substantial increase. That will include a lot more families than we were able to before,” said Emily Kern, Child Care Assistance program director.

The program is available for all North Dakota families who are working, applying for jobs, or attending school. To apply, visit the North Dakota Department of Human Services website or you can apply at your local human service zone office, formerly known as the country social service office.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Andrea Lawler
Woman sentenced to pay more than $25,000 in restitution for stealing from Mandan tattoo shop
A medical examiner's office has released the full autopsy report for Brian Laundrie.
Brian Laundrie autopsy report released to public
Earl Howard
Judge sentences Ontario man to 25 years for what prosecutors say was a love triangle that ended in murder, arson
Richland County fatal crash
Crash Sunday in Richland County, MT leaves 20-year-old man dead
Large fire at Bismarck landfill
Firefighters respond to two large fires at Bismarck Landfill Sunday night

Latest News

Landlord MIA
Residents of Minot mobile home park raise concerns over new landlord
1955 wood timber bridge in Sawyer
1955 wood timber bridge in Sawyer will be replaced
Travis Frederick
Bismarck man found not guilty of attempted murder, admitted to hospital
Kurt Groszhans update
Ukrainian official, subject of ND farmer’s alleged assassination plan, to be dismissed