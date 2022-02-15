ND Department of Human Services increases availability of child care assistance program

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota Department of Human Services has announced new criteria for the Child Care Assistance Program. It has increased the qualifying income level needed to apply for the program. With the increased income criteria, more North Dakota families are able to qualify.

“The old income amount for a family of three was $4,372. What we’ve increased it to is $6,193, so that is a pretty substantial increase. That will include a lot more families than we were able to before,” said Emily Kern, Child Care Assistance program director.

The program is available for all North Dakota families who are working, applying for jobs, or attending school. To apply, visit the North Dakota Department of Human Services website or you can apply at your local human service zone office, formerly known as the country social service office.

