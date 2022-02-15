Advertisement

Montana woman accused of stealing $134,000 from Bismarck-based in-laws enters not guilty plea

Carol Feist
Carol Feist(KFYR)
By Erika Craven
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 2:39 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Montana woman who prosecutors say impersonated her in-laws to steal more than $134,000 to pay for a home has pleaded not guilty.

Police arrested 56-year-old Carol Feist last December after an investigation into an October 2021 wire transfer from a Bismarck bank. They say Feist used her in-laws’ names to send money to a title company in Helena, Montana and forged signatures on property documents.

Feist is charged with felony theft and unauthorized use of personal identifying information.

Monday, she waived a preliminary hearing and entered a not guilty plea.

She is held in Gallatin County Jail in Montana and is scheduled to face a jury on June 8.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Andrea Lawler
Woman sentenced to pay more than $25,000 in restitution for stealing from Mandan tattoo shop
A medical examiner's office has released the full autopsy report for Brian Laundrie.
Brian Laundrie autopsy report released to public
Earl Howard
Judge sentences Ontario man to 25 years for what prosecutors say was a love triangle that ended in murder, arson
Richland County fatal crash
Crash Sunday in Richland County, MT leaves 20-year-old man dead
Large fire at Bismarck landfill
Firefighters respond to two large fires at Bismarck Landfill Sunday night

Latest News

Dawson Rouse
Bismarck man accused of raping multiple minors pleads guilty to sex crimes
North Dakota Secretary of State Al Jaeger
North Dakota term-limit backers submit signatures
Trenton Baymon
Bismarck man sentenced by district court judge for April 2021 assault
Torrie Vader trial
Trial for Williston childcare provider accused of child abuse to be held in McKenzie County next year