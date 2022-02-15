Montana woman accused of stealing $134,000 from Bismarck-based in-laws enters not guilty plea

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Montana woman who prosecutors say impersonated her in-laws to steal more than $134,000 to pay for a home has pleaded not guilty.

Police arrested 56-year-old Carol Feist last December after an investigation into an October 2021 wire transfer from a Bismarck bank. They say Feist used her in-laws’ names to send money to a title company in Helena, Montana and forged signatures on property documents.

Feist is charged with felony theft and unauthorized use of personal identifying information.

Monday, she waived a preliminary hearing and entered a not guilty plea.

She is held in Gallatin County Jail in Montana and is scheduled to face a jury on June 8.

