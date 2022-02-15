Latest North Dakota oil and gas figures ‘flat’ for December as operators rebrand Williston Basin as ‘mature’

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - In his latest Director’s Cut report Monday, Department of Mineral Resources Director Lynn Helms says operators in the Bakken have changed their consensus in the region.

During a trip to Houston last week, Helms spoke with CEOs and managers with some of the leading operators in the region, who say the Bakken has been rebranded as “mature.”

He explains that “mature” fields are ones that have good economics, but very low rates of growth in the long term.

“We are now at a stage where only one out of those ten companies have significantly more than a ten-year inventory of drilling locations. That defines what it means to be mature,” said Helms.

Helms adds that companies will need to transition to enhanced oil recovery in the next ten years. He says companies are testing technology in other regions such as the Permian that they hope they can use in the Bakken.

In the latest figures for December production, Helms says there was a slight drop in both oil and gas production, which he predicts was due to freezing temperatures later in the month.

