Advertisement

Latest North Dakota oil and gas figures ‘flat’ for December as operators rebrand Williston Basin as ‘mature’

Oil well
Oil well(KFYR)
By Michael Anthony
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 6:09 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - In his latest Director’s Cut report Monday, Department of Mineral Resources Director Lynn Helms says operators in the Bakken have changed their consensus in the region.

During a trip to Houston last week, Helms spoke with CEOs and managers with some of the leading operators in the region, who say the Bakken has been rebranded as “mature.”

He explains that “mature” fields are ones that have good economics, but very low rates of growth in the long term.

“We are now at a stage where only one out of those ten companies have significantly more than a ten-year inventory of drilling locations. That defines what it means to be mature,” said Helms.

Helms adds that companies will need to transition to enhanced oil recovery in the next ten years. He says companies are testing technology in other regions such as the Permian that they hope they can use in the Bakken.

In the latest figures for December production, Helms says there was a slight drop in both oil and gas production, which he predicts was due to freezing temperatures later in the month.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing person in Rolette County
Missing person in Rolette County
Law enforcement seize thousands of fentanyl pills, $40,000 in cash in Tuesday drug busts
Law enforcement seize thousands of fentanyl pills, $40,000 in cash in Tuesday drug busts
Dickinson Fire Department
Dickinson Fire Department contains house fire Saturday
Toy museum
A playful museum in Kenmare
Protest
Truck blockade prompts concerns over shipping delays and local work

Latest News

Gov. Doug Burgum
Burgum back to normal schedule after COVID-19 diagnosis; State of State planned for Wednesday
Resolution to nullify Head Start vaccine, mask mandates
ND, MT Senators and others introduce resolution to nullify vaccine, mask mandates for Head Start programs
Richland County fatal crash
Crash Sunday in Richland County, MT leaves 20-year-old man dead
A medical professional fills a syringe with the COVID-19 vaccine in this undated file photo.
Montana healthcare facilities to enforce federal vaccination mandate