First District Health unit offering take home COVID-19 tests

At home COVID tests
At home COVID tests(KFYR)
By John Salling
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 7:01 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. – Take-home tests will be available for free in Minot and statewide starting Tuesday.

They’ll be available at First District Health Unit’s main office in Minot. They ask people to enter at door B. The tests are free and the limit is up to two tests per person per household.

For travel requirements, the test may need to be confirmed by appointment at FDHU.

“They have a hard time getting those individuals in the rural communities to get tested, they not necessarily could find a place to get tested. So they’re hoping this fills the gap in the rural communities,” said Lisa Otto-Westman, environmental health.

First District received 14,000 tests to distribute in the counties they cover. They’re scheduled to receive more every week.

