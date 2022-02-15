Finalists announced for Minot Citizen of the Year

MINOT, N.D. – Fifteen Minot residents have been chosen as nominees for the 2022 Citizen of the Year.

The candidates are:

Jim Rostad

Tim Baumann

David Anderson

Amy Smith

Tony Mueller

Chuck Betts

Roxy Corey

Jackie Jensen

James Dugas

Eric Locken

Heather Leier

Keli Rosselli-Sullivan

Derek Morse

Nick Cavallo

Chuck Kranz

Minot Mayor Shaun Sipma will announce this year’s winner at the State of the City.

This year’s city-wide event will be held at the former Cognizant Building, now the new Minot Public High School, on Feb. 18 starting at noon.

The lunch option is sold out, but guests can still attend.

The city will stream the event on its Facebook page and YouTube channel.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.