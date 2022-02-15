Finalists announced for Minot Citizen of the Year
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 5:32 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. – Fifteen Minot residents have been chosen as nominees for the 2022 Citizen of the Year.
The candidates are:
Jim Rostad
Tim Baumann
David Anderson
Amy Smith
Tony Mueller
Chuck Betts
Roxy Corey
Jackie Jensen
James Dugas
Eric Locken
Heather Leier
Keli Rosselli-Sullivan
Derek Morse
Nick Cavallo
Chuck Kranz
Minot Mayor Shaun Sipma will announce this year’s winner at the State of the City.
This year’s city-wide event will be held at the former Cognizant Building, now the new Minot Public High School, on Feb. 18 starting at noon.
The lunch option is sold out, but guests can still attend.
The city will stream the event on its Facebook page and YouTube channel.
