Advertisement

Finalists announced for Minot Citizen of the Year

City of Minot
City of Minot(KFYR)
By Grace Kraemer
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 5:32 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. – Fifteen Minot residents have been chosen as nominees for the 2022 Citizen of the Year.

The candidates are:

Jim Rostad

Tim Baumann

David Anderson

Amy Smith

Tony Mueller

Chuck Betts

Roxy Corey

Jackie Jensen

James Dugas

Eric Locken

Heather Leier

Keli Rosselli-Sullivan

Derek Morse

Nick Cavallo

Chuck Kranz

Minot Mayor Shaun Sipma will announce this year’s winner at the State of the City.

This year’s city-wide event will be held at the former Cognizant Building, now the new Minot Public High School, on Feb. 18 starting at noon.

The lunch option is sold out, but guests can still attend.

The city will stream the event on its Facebook page and YouTube channel.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Andrea Lawler
Woman sentenced to pay more than $25,000 in restitution for stealing from Mandan tattoo shop
A medical examiner's office has released the full autopsy report for Brian Laundrie.
Brian Laundrie autopsy report released to public
Earl Howard
Judge sentences Ontario man to 25 years for what prosecutors say was a love triangle that ended in murder, arson
Richland County fatal crash
Crash Sunday in Richland County, MT leaves 20-year-old man dead
Large fire at Bismarck landfill
Firefighters respond to two large fires at Bismarck Landfill Sunday night

Latest News

Shauna Farver
Scobey, Montana farmer provides a look at rural life through social media subscription service
Western Village mobile home park
Residents of Minot mobile home park raise concerns over new landlord
Theodore Roosevelt National Park South Unit Loop Road Repair Project
‘Want to do it right’: TRNP Superintendent wants feedback on road reconstruction
ND Senators push Biden admin on Keystone pipeline job losses