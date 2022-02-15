Fargo Police arrest man for attempted murder after stabbing

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Police have arrested 27-year-old Tyler Earl Mollner for attempted murder. Police detectives took him into custody Monday at 6:16 p.m. in a parking lot in south Fargo.

A felony arrest warrant was issued Monday afternoon for Mollner for attempted murder and aggravated assault–domestic violence as a result of actions related to a domestic assault involving a stabbing on Saturday, Feb. 12 in south Fargo. Police haven’t released any information on the stabbing, other than the fact that there was no threat to the public. The call to police came in shortly after 11:30 pm Saturday. According to Red River Regional Dispatch logs, officers were on scene for more than three hours. The victim’s condition remains unknown. The case remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.