Class-B basketball poll Feb. 14

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Shiloh Christian girls knocked Garrison from the list of undefeated teams last week and it was enough to pull the Skyhawks into the top ten in this week’s Class-B girls basketball poll conducted by the North Dakota A.P. Sportscasters & Sportswriters Association.

Four Winds-Minnewaukan remains the unanimous number one ranked in Class-B Boys Basketball.

11th Class-B Boys Basketball Poll

1. Four Winds-Minnewaukan (16) — 16-0 Record — 160 pts — Last week: 1

2. Central Cass — 13-2 Record — 122 pts — Last week: 8

3. Powers Lake — 16-0 Record — 108 pts — Last week: 5

4. Kindred — 13-2 Record — 106 pts — Last week: 2

5. Enderlin — 13-4 Record — 104 pts — Last week: 6

6. Ellendale — 15-1 Record — 67 pts — Last week: 3

7. North Border — 14-1 Record — 65 pts — Last week: 7

8. Tie: LaMoure-L-M — 14-2 Record — 48 pts — Last week: 9

8. Tie: Shiloh Christian — 15-2 Record — 48 pts — Last week: 10-TIE

10. Flasher — 15-2 Record — 32 pts — Last week: 4

Others receiving votes: Beulah (14-4), Thompson (13-4).

12th Class-B Girls Basketball Poll

1. Kindred (14) — 19-0 Record — 149 pts — Last week: 1

2. Four Winds-Minnewaukan (1) — 19-0 Record — 136 pts — Last week: 2

3. Central Cass — 17-2 Record — 115 pts — Last week: 4

4. Grafton — 16-3 Record — 105 pts — Last week: 5

5. Garrison — 20-1 Record — 74 pts — Last week: 3

6. Tie: Langdon-Edmore-Munich — 15-3 Record — 51 pts — Last week: 8

6. Tie: Rugby — 19-2 Record — 51 pts — Last week: 9

8. Shiloh Christian — 17-4 Record — 46 pts — Last week: NR

9. Linton-HMB — 16-3 Record — 40 pts — Last week: 10

10. Thompson — 14-4 Record — 38 pts — Last week: 6

Others receiving votes: Edgeley-Kulm-Montpelier (18-2), Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood (18-3), Bowman County (18-3), New Town (15-2).

