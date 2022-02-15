Advertisement

Class-B basketball poll Feb. 14

Class-B basketball poll
Class-B basketball poll(KFYR)
By Lee Timmerman
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 9:48 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Shiloh Christian girls knocked Garrison from the list of undefeated teams last week and it was enough to pull the Skyhawks into the top ten in this week’s Class-B girls basketball poll conducted by the North Dakota A.P. Sportscasters & Sportswriters Association.

Four Winds-Minnewaukan remains the unanimous number one ranked in Class-B Boys Basketball.

11th Class-B Boys Basketball Poll

1. Four Winds-Minnewaukan (16) — 16-0 Record — 160 pts — Last week: 1

2. Central Cass — 13-2 Record — 122 pts — Last week: 8

3. Powers Lake — 16-0 Record — 108 pts — Last week: 5

4. Kindred — 13-2 Record — 106 pts — Last week: 2

5. Enderlin — 13-4 Record — 104 pts — Last week: 6

6. Ellendale — 15-1 Record — 67 pts — Last week: 3

7. North Border — 14-1 Record — 65 pts — Last week: 7

8. Tie: LaMoure-L-M — 14-2 Record — 48 pts — Last week: 9

8. Tie: Shiloh Christian — 15-2 Record — 48 pts — Last week: 10-TIE

10. Flasher — 15-2 Record — 32 pts — Last week: 4

Others receiving votes: Beulah (14-4), Thompson (13-4).

12th Class-B Girls Basketball Poll

1. Kindred (14) — 19-0 Record — 149 pts — Last week: 1

2. Four Winds-Minnewaukan (1) — 19-0 Record — 136 pts — Last week: 2

3. Central Cass — 17-2 Record — 115 pts — Last week: 4

4. Grafton — 16-3 Record — 105 pts — Last week: 5

5. Garrison — 20-1 Record — 74 pts — Last week: 3

6. Tie: Langdon-Edmore-Munich — 15-3 Record — 51 pts — Last week: 8

6. Tie: Rugby — 19-2 Record — 51 pts — Last week: 9

8. Shiloh Christian — 17-4 Record — 46 pts — Last week: NR

9. Linton-HMB — 16-3 Record — 40 pts — Last week: 10

10. Thompson — 14-4 Record — 38 pts — Last week: 6

Others receiving votes: Edgeley-Kulm-Montpelier (18-2), Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood (18-3), Bowman County (18-3), New Town (15-2).

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing person in Rolette County
Missing person in Rolette County
A medical examiner's office has released the full autopsy report for Brian Laundrie.
Brian Laundrie autopsy report released to public
Dickinson Fire Department
Dickinson Fire Department contains house fire Saturday
Law enforcement seize thousands of fentanyl pills, $40,000 in cash in Tuesday drug busts
Law enforcement seize thousands of fentanyl pills, $40,000 in cash in Tuesday drug busts
Toy museum
A playful museum in Kenmare

Latest News

sports 2/14
6PM Sportscast 2/14/22
aotw
United Community Bank Athlete of the Week: Minot High’s Grant Schaeffer
UMary NSIC player of the week
UMary’s Kai Huntsberry: NSIC men’s basketball player of the week
Grant Schaeffer
United Community Bank Athlete of the Week: Minot High’s Grant Schaeffer