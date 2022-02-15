Advertisement

Burgum back to normal schedule after COVID-19 diagnosis; State of State planned for Wednesday

Gov. Doug Burgum
By KFYR Staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 6:48 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Governor Burgum is getting back to a normal schedule after isolating for nearly a week following a COVID-19 diagnosis.

The governor tested positive on February 5 and has worked from home since.

He tested negative Friday morning but continued working at home.

First lady Kathryn Burgum has tested negative this week, and Lieutenant Governor Brent Sanford has shown no symptoms.

Burgum plans to deliver his state of the state address in Fargo on Wednesday.

