Bismarck man sentenced by district court judge for April 2021 assault

Trenton Baymon
By Erika Craven
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 1:08 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Bismarck man who police say assaulted a man and threatened to blow up the police department was sentenced by a district court judge on Feb. 4.

Twenty-seven-year-old Trenton Baymon was arrested in April 2021 after police responded to a call for a man who had been hit with a yard stake. Officers say Baymon then threatened to blow up the police department.

He pleaded guilty to simple assault and criminal mischief in February. The state dropped a terrorizing charge.

Judge Bruce Romanick sentenced him to 360 days, first serving 140, with credit for 140 days. Meaning, he may not see prison time. He also received 360 days of unsupervised probation.

