Bismarck man accused of raping multiple minors pleads guilty to sex crimes

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Bismarck man accused of raping minors has pleaded guilty to multiple sex crimes.

Prosecutors say 23-year-old Dawson Rouse added young girls on social media and harassed them until they sent him nude photographs or videos. They say he lured several of the victims to his home where he raped them.

Since July 2020, when an investigation began, Rouse has been indicted on 48 federal charges.

Rouse entered a guilty plea as part of a plea agreement Monday.

Judge Daniel Hovland has ordered a presentence investigation. A sentencing date has not yet been scheduled.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.