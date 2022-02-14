Advertisement

U.S. legislation going forward to help supply chain challenges

Helping supply chain challenges
Helping supply chain challenges(KFYR-TV)
By Grace Kraemer
Published: Feb. 13, 2022 at 8:34 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The U.S. is facing major issues with shipping backlogs and exporting goods. To help ease problems, new legislation was introduced at the beginning of the month in the U.S. Senate to do just that.

The Ocean Shipping Reform Act would update federal regulations on the shipping industry and look into harmful practices by carriers.

It would also address supply chain issues by making it harder for carriers to turn away goods at ports that are ready for export.

Among supports, Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D., said it’s important for our state’s farmers and ranchers.

“We need to make sure that our farmers and exporters have access to shipping containers to export their products. Right now those containers are coming over with goods from China and other places and then many times going back empty. That’s not acceptable,” said Hoeven.

The act was passed in the house in December and is a bi-partisan effort.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement seize thousands of fentanyl pills, $40,000 in cash in Tuesday drug busts
Law enforcement seize thousands of fentanyl pills, $40,000 in cash in Tuesday drug busts
Bismarck woman accused of stealing weapons, electronics from Scheels, Target
Bismarck woman accused of stealing weapons, electronics from Scheels, Target
Dickinson Fire Department
Dickinson Fire Department contains house fire Saturday
A Night to Remember
A Night to Remember in Minot brings prom to those that missed out
mineral rights ruling
‘The war is not over’: MHA chairman reacts to mineral rights ruling

Latest News

Toy museum
A playful museum in Kenmare
Missing person in Rolette County
Missing person in Rolette County
10PM Sportscast 2/12/22
10PM Sportscast 2/12/22
Protest
Truck blockade prompts concerns over shipping delays and local work