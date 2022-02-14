U.S. legislation going forward to help supply chain challenges

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The U.S. is facing major issues with shipping backlogs and exporting goods. To help ease problems, new legislation was introduced at the beginning of the month in the U.S. Senate to do just that.

The Ocean Shipping Reform Act would update federal regulations on the shipping industry and look into harmful practices by carriers.

It would also address supply chain issues by making it harder for carriers to turn away goods at ports that are ready for export.

Among supports, Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D., said it’s important for our state’s farmers and ranchers.

“We need to make sure that our farmers and exporters have access to shipping containers to export their products. Right now those containers are coming over with goods from China and other places and then many times going back empty. That’s not acceptable,” said Hoeven.

The act was passed in the house in December and is a bi-partisan effort.

