Summer campsite reservations open for ND State Parks

(WCAX)
By KFYR Staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 5:07 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Monday marks the first day that campsite reservations for North Dakota State Parks are available for the 2022 summer season.

Camping reservations can be made starting 95 days prior to the date you’re arriving at the state park, meaning that reservations made on February 14 would be for an arrival date of May 20.

To book dates later in the summer season, you’ll have to wait until they are within the 95-day window.

Reservations can be made by calling 1-800-807-4723 or by visiting parkrec.nd.gov.

95-Day Window Calendar for ND State Park Campgrounds
95-Day Window Calendar for ND State Park Campgrounds(ND Parks and Recreation)

