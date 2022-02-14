A playful museum in Kenmare

KENMARE, N.D. - One of the recent additions to the pioneer village in Kenmare is a large collection of toys.

More than 2,000 farm toys were left behind by a past farmer in the area. It includes toys that he made himself, and the table where he’d design his pieces. There’s also a train set that takes up much of the main room.

“In addition to the ones he bought, he also measured the old Steigers and some of these older tractors, and made them to the specs from starting with nothing,” said Bryan Quigley, board president.

Quigley said the whole collection was valued in the hundreds of thousands of dollars.

