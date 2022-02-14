Advertisement

A playful museum in Kenmare

Toy museum
Toy museum(KFYR-TV)
By John Salling
Published: Feb. 13, 2022 at 8:29 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENMARE, N.D. - One of the recent additions to the pioneer village in Kenmare is a large collection of toys.

More than 2,000 farm toys were left behind by a past farmer in the area. It includes toys that he made himself, and the table where he’d design his pieces. There’s also a train set that takes up much of the main room.

“In addition to the ones he bought, he also measured the old Steigers and some of these older tractors, and made them to the specs from starting with nothing,” said Bryan Quigley, board president.

Quigley said the whole collection was valued in the hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement seize thousands of fentanyl pills, $40,000 in cash in Tuesday drug busts
Law enforcement seize thousands of fentanyl pills, $40,000 in cash in Tuesday drug busts
Bismarck woman accused of stealing weapons, electronics from Scheels, Target
Bismarck woman accused of stealing weapons, electronics from Scheels, Target
Dickinson Fire Department
Dickinson Fire Department contains house fire Saturday
A Night to Remember
A Night to Remember in Minot brings prom to those that missed out
mineral rights ruling
‘The war is not over’: MHA chairman reacts to mineral rights ruling

Latest News

Helping supply chain challenges
U.S. legislation going forward to help supply chain challenges
Missing person in Rolette County
Missing person in Rolette County
10PM Sportscast 2/12/22
10PM Sportscast 2/12/22
Protest
Truck blockade prompts concerns over shipping delays and local work