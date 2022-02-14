ND Department of Health making 1.5 million free COVID-19 test kits available

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Monday, the North Dakota Department of Health announced it will make more than 1.5 million at-home COVID-19 test kits available statewide.

Beginning February 15, the test kits will be available for pickup at no cost. The distribution is intended to supplement a federal program to get free tests into the hands of citizens and is an important part of combatting the ongoing pandemic.

“It’s a screening tool that people can utilize in order to test if they have COVID prior to gathering together. So just another mitigation tool really,” said Renae Moch with Burleigh County Public Health.

Moch adds that at-home tests offer the convenience of testing without leaving your home and will also save a trip to a medical provider. Citizens can locate distribution centers at the ND Department of Health website.

